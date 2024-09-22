Israeli pagers explosion attack an act of terrorism says Scott Ritter

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter labeled the recent Israeli pagers explosion attack on Lebanon an "act of terrorism," specifically "state-sponsored terrorism." Ritter emphasized that the "United States government would never authorize its intelligence services or military forces to undertake" this terrorist attack due to its "indiscriminate nature". However, he also said that the "CIA, which has a close working relationship with Mossad when it comes to targeting Hezbollah... the CIA had to have known about an aspect of this." He further highlighted that "the Israeli intelligence service carried out an act of terrorism that targeted not just the Lebanese civilians, but the Lebanese government," calling for global condemnation of "Israel's" crime. According to Ritter, while the attack may cause temporary disruption, Lebanon and Hez-bol-lah "will adapt, will adjust, and will emerge," while "Israel" has solidified "its reputation in the international community as a terrorist entity."

