Tavistocks Psyops | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 7/18/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
104 views • 10 months ago

JOHN MADE AN ERROR IN ANNOUNCING A DOMAIN-CORRECT DOMAIN NAME IS STORMISUPONUS.COM


A MOST REVEALING episode with John & Juan


Tavistock is not only an ancient market town in England. But the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations has had a profound effect on the moral, spiritual, cultural, political and economic policies of the United States of America and Great Britain. It has been in the front line of the attack on the U.S. Constitution and State Constitutions

Tavistocks role in the creation and control of The Beatles and much more.


What is Tavistock? When was this created? Besides the Beatles what other areas of influence and impact has Tavistock had on America and the world? Is Tavistock still in action? Who were or are some of the key players?


- Mind control of the population – how it is done


- Mapping, tracking, and manipulating social consciousness


- Tavistock’s psyops defined


- Social engineering explained


- Beatles used as a psyop – Paul McCartney died in 1966


- There is a Q person in DOD who is monitoring the Patriot Community to maneuver and manipulate


- NASA faked moon landing but why?


- Jim Morrison of the doors a controlled asset - Marilyn Monroe with a DOD badge – a controlled asset as was Playboy


- P. Diddy, J LO many others


- Who is Alister Crowley?


- Michell Obama is a man


- Peace sign? Occult sign?


CALL TO ACTION!


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


Keywords
tavistock institutejuan o savinjuanosavin107 inteljohn juanhuman relationsus constitution attack
