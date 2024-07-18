Tavistocks Psyops | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 7/18/24

JOHN MADE AN ERROR IN ANNOUNCING A DOMAIN-CORRECT DOMAIN NAME IS STORMISUPONUS.COM





A MOST REVEALING episode with John & Juan





Tavistock is not only an ancient market town in England. But the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations has had a profound effect on the moral, spiritual, cultural, political and economic policies of the United States of America and Great Britain. It has been in the front line of the attack on the U.S. Constitution and State Constitutions

Tavistocks role in the creation and control of The Beatles and much more.





What is Tavistock? When was this created? Besides the Beatles what other areas of influence and impact has Tavistock had on America and the world? Is Tavistock still in action? Who were or are some of the key players?





- Mind control of the population – how it is done





- Mapping, tracking, and manipulating social consciousness





- Tavistock’s psyops defined





- Social engineering explained





- Beatles used as a psyop – Paul McCartney died in 1966





- There is a Q person in DOD who is monitoring the Patriot Community to maneuver and manipulate





- NASA faked moon landing but why?





- Jim Morrison of the doors a controlled asset - Marilyn Monroe with a DOD badge – a controlled asset as was Playboy





- P. Diddy, J LO many others





- Who is Alister Crowley?





- Michell Obama is a man





- Peace sign? Occult sign?





