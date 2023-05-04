The Sane Asylum #136 - 03 May 2023 - Guests: Eric Gajewski hr 1; Dave Gahary + Ayo Kimathi hr 2.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Traditional Catholic Advocate Eric Gajewski (https://tradcatknight.org/) returns for hour 1 to discuss the latest in Catholic Eschatology. Hour 2: Dave Gahary + Ayo Kimathi (https://inblackandwhite.net/) discuss their new blockbuster documentary series “Uncensored in Black & White” where white and black nationalists seek to join together to fight the satanic parasites destroying our country.