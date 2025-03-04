THE WORLD IN CHAOS! EXTREME STORMS! FINANCIAL CRISIS! ECONOMIC WARFARE! THIS IS CRAZY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR JOE MARRA-AGUIDINGLITE
https://www.youtube.com/@aguidinglite
DR JOE MARRA-UNIVERSAL TALK
https://www.youtube.com/@UniversalTalking
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!
GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
https://x.com/Storm_GPS/status/1896996750646477194
https://x.com/Mary_Flynn17/status/1896915975314039258
https://x.com/wfaa/status/1896910924532830713
https://x.com/AlannaNBC5/status/1896894429598015624
https://x.com/PressSec/status/1896952767014691199
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1896962300604805314
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14459047/european-weapons-prices-rocket-uk-ukraine-peace.html
https://x.com/amtvmedia/status/1896946028265488595
https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1896990376503988291
https://x.com/TBifford/status/1896241553221579120
https://www.sott.net/article/497995-UFO-alert-in-Turkiyes-Gaziantep-Flights-halted
https://x.com/sergioa94679493/status/1896970676751499453
https://x.com/CanadianSatoshi/status/1896262790228344860
https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/1896867103862595595
https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1896910219030016286
https://x.com/TheDarkFacts/status/1896818050256818487
https://x.com/GlobalDiss/status/1896870414565138791