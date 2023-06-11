Emf radiation exposure for more than an hour is a heinous crime against all life on earth!

When a Nazi eugenics loving scientist tells you that emf exposure alters life genetically and will have the capacity to kill, I think that information should not be overlooked!

https://www.brighteon.com/30d012c2-f38f-47ab-b3bb-26c4639d329c

I tell all people who I meet how harmful smartwatches, i-phones, infertility pads etc are and to turn off their router at night or when not in use. Never carry your cellphone on your body.

I told the police who have their offices right next to a celltower about the harmful effects. They seemed totally oblivious of the dangers. Same as a school for small children where also the voting office was, I told them about children being more vulnerable to these emfs because of their thinner skulls. I see nosebleeds, headaches and cancers coming for all those poor children whose parents didn't listen!

You can inform your local councel for then at least they can't claim they didn't know "ich habe es nicht gewusst"

These times is like what I call in Dutch "vechten tegen de bierkaai" too big to fight. We need God to step in, and He will!! Our only savior, Jesus Christ 🙏💖