Pray more before the greatest war in human history takes place ✝⭐
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
190 views • 5 months ago

I am asking My children around the world to pray, to sacrifice, to fast more, now in the last days before…

Without praying for your country or nation, the graces from Heaven cannot flow down to help prevent the forces of darkness to come and spread its wickedness and diabolical practices in that nation

Excerpts from the Message of March 30, 2025, of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Anna Marie, apostle of the Green Scapular

Anna Marie: “Please speak my Divine Lord, for your sinful servant is now listening.”

Jesus: “My little one, I have come this morning to speak to you of some events that will soon take place in your country, [the Eagle Land].Your country is spilt in two, those who serve our God and Father in Heaven and those who serve the master of lies and deceit, Lucifer.”

These two forces of humanity war against each other daily. This is why I have asked all My Apostles to pray daily for their President and his Administration. This is also true about My children praying hard day and night for their country.

Every Apostle must pray hard for his or her nation, no matter who is in control of it.

Without praying for your country or nation, the graces from Heaven cannot flow down to help prevent the forces of darkness to come and spread its wickedness and diabolical practices in that nation.

God our Heavenly Father, has always required human intercession in life, time and eternity. I am asking My beloved children around the world to pray more, to sacrifice more, to fast more, to suffer more: now in the last days before the greatest war in human history takes place.I am warning all people who will listen to this request, do more for the sake of the least.”

Anna Marie: “Yes dear Jesus.”

Jesus: “My daughter, please see that this message goes out to all My children.”

Anna Marie: “Yes My Jesus, is there anything else?”

Jesus: “Yes, I am pleased with your President [n.47] in his efforts to save your nation from bankruptcy. My Father has granted his prayers.”Anna Marie: “Thank you, Jesus. We love you dearest Jesus. All your Apostles around the world love you dear Jesus.”

Jesus: “And I love My beloved Apostles too. Your Divine Savior, Jesus of Divine Mercy.”

Source: greenscapular.org

Pray more before the greatest war in human history takes place 👀✝

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6710-i-am-asking-my-children-around-the-world-to-pray-to-sacrifice-to-fast-more-now-in-the-last-days-before/


pray morebefore the greatest war in human historytakes place
