Satanic Corporations Putting Sterilant in Chicken Feed to Prevent Eggs?

What is also being done to cat & dog food? Picture is of a Rooster. I know they don't lay eggs. More info: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/

http://thesrv.blogspot.com/

Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews