Chris Hare talks about her book - Children stories that teach
11 views • 6 months ago

https://amzn.to/4gHzmXj

Children go through many learning processes in their young lives. Most of the time, they are unable to understand, and find it difficult to express themselves. These special stories will help a child relate, feeling better about themselves, showing them how to cope in a positive manner. Also mixed in are a few educational stories that will enlighten children's minds with interesting and fascinating knowledge.




As a parent you can sense when your child is perhaps afraid, sad, upset about something, insecure, distant, or unhappy with him, or herself. Has there ever been a time when your child embarrassed you by pointing out a handicapped person in public? This is an excellent way to help them understand and be more sensitive to others.




A book like this would be really handy to keep around the house. You and your children can sit down together to work out life's little troubles with a story and a hug!


https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond

podcastfinancesshout outyaya diamonddream chasers radiospotify podcastwomen podcastreleationships
