BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How secure is America's electric grid?
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • 10/18/2023

Courtesy of 60 Minutes.  Yet another reason to get "off-the-grid," ASAP! To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan


To learn about President Biden's NEW Inflation Reduction Act to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades if you're low- to moderate-income or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

For free world-class energy-savings tips, products, & services, visit: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid &

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out:tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

$$$ To say “GOOD-BYE” to your commercial buildings’ energy bills & to be TOTALLY energy independent, visit our commercial buildings division’s, Green Sunshine Power Co.,  sites at:

tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

To schedule a FREE net zero energy consultation for your business, organization, or government, fill-out: tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation

To schedule a TOTAL time- and $$$-FREEDOM coaching call so you can "own your life" or volunteer for the below non-profits, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

To have your name be listed on our "(Green) Wall of Energy Conservation Fame" after qualifying to be a "Below 1,000 (kWh/month) Club" member, visit: tinyurl.com/Below1000club


Keywords
terrorismpower outagegrid attackvulnerable electric grid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy