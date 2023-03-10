© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Good Deed Goes Unpunished.
Proverbs 9:7 (NIV).
7) Whoever corrects a mocker invites insults;
whoever rebukes the wicked incurs abuse.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Correcting the godless and the fool brings only derision.
Best to be civil and save your breath, when possible.
