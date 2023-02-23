© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29feyp6f72
2/22/2023 文贵直播：无苗新中国联邦人的合格精子和卵子(包括文贵的精子)会被纳入新人类计划，并将于2023年6月1日到6日之间在盖特向全球拍卖，不分种族！
#盖特 #拍卖 #卵子 #精子 #无苗族 #新人类计划 #新中国联邦
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: Qualified sperm and eggs of the unvaccinated citizens of the New Federal State of China, including my own sperm, will all be put into the New Humanity Project and will be up for auctions on GETTR between June 1 and June 6, 2023, which will be open to all races and ethnicities worldwide.
<#960942785844871290> #auction #eggs #sperm #theUnvaccinated #newHumanityProject #NFSC