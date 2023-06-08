⚡️Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoygu makes a working visit to the troops of the Western Military District.

⚡️ Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoygu makes a working visit to the troops of the Western Military District





◽️ At the arsenals and storage bases of the Western Military District, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoygu inspected the preparation of hardware and weapons for shipment to the zone of the special military operation.





◽️ While working at one of the reserve bases, the Russian Defence Minister checked the organisation of measures to receive and maintain armoured hardware, as well as preparations for their dispatch to the troops.





◽️ General of the Army Sergei Shoigu ordered that the time restrictions for accepting vehicles from enterprises be decreased and that they be ready to be transferred to units of the Russian Armed Forces in the shortest possible time.





◽️ Also, Sergei Shoigu drew the attention of the base command and the leadership of the Defence Ministry's Main Armoured Vehicle Directorate to the installation of additional protection taking into account the experience of the special military operation before sending the armoured vehicles to military units.





◽️ The Reserve Base Chief reported to the Minister of Defence on the efforts taken by staff to shorten the time required to prepare equipment, noting that the efficiency of certain types of work had improved several times.





◽️ At the artillery ammunition and missile depot, the head of the Russian military department checked the organisation of routine maintenance, repairs, and ammunition filling.





◽️ Sergei Shoigu drew particular attention to the quality preparation and timely dispatch of ammunition and missiles to units involved in the special military operation and also undergoing combat readiness as part of combat training.





◽️ During a meeting with industry officials, the Russian Defence Minister emphasized the need of expediting the supply of all sorts of military hardware to the zone of the special military operation, so that the Russian troops can successfully fight against foreign armoured vehicles.





💬 'The enemy tried to advance today. In two hours of the first battle alone, Russian troops destroyed 30 tanks and 10 IFVs. In two hours of combat, since morning. So this equipment is needed, let's hurry up,' stressed Sergei Shoigu.