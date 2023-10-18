BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Capitol "Insurrection" Featuring Rep. Tlaib and Bad Information
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
173 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 10/18/2023

Oct. 18, 2023 - A loud and boisterous mob of Pro-Palestinian protestors—including Global Intifada and Jewish Voices for Peace, who were egged on by Rep. Rashida Tlaib—staged something of an insurrection in the Capitol building and on the grounds. They obstructed the official proceedings of Congress, stormed congressional offices, and some physically fought with police. Demonstrations are not allowed inside congressional buildings, and the police locked down the Capitol.


That’s okay, though, because these were not MAGA grandmas challenging the outcome of a fishy election.

Keywords
tlaibgaza bombgaza hospital
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy