A Capitol "Insurrection" Featuring Rep. Tlaib and Bad Information

Oct. 18, 2023 - A loud and boisterous mob of Pro-Palestinian protestors—including Global Intifada and Jewish Voices for Peace, who were egged on by Rep. Rashida Tlaib—staged something of an insurrection in the Capitol building and on the grounds. They obstructed the official proceedings of Congress, stormed congressional offices, and some physically fought with police. Demonstrations are not allowed inside congressional buildings, and the police locked down the Capitol.





That’s okay, though, because these were not MAGA grandmas challenging the outcome of a fishy election.