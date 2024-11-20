The Rock Almighty. 'DEI' Will 'DIE' Now!

We have experienced enough of this DEI silliness Warriors Of Light. The election is a reflection of where most in the world yearn for a return to meritocracy. We're here for every bit of it. Let's Rock!





Video credits:

Warrior - We Are One

Put Warrior on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3CzbGFP

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4fyIKfL

David “DeyvidMetal777” Metal777

@DeyvidMetal

https://www.youtube.com/@DeyvidMetal





Ben Shapiro SCHOOLS Trans Man on DEI

John Amanchukwu

@revwutruth

https://apple.co/4eV0HEt

https://amzn.to/4fxsD2b

https://www.youtube.com/@revwutruth





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday