Ben Harnwell: 76.6% of Ukrainians Hold Zelensky “Directly Responsible” for Corruption in UKR
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
632 views • 08/15/2023

Steve Bannon War Room with Ben Harnwell:

BREAKING — 76.6% of Ukrainians Hold Zelensky “Directly Responsible” for Corruption in UKR


“A new study, conducted by two Ukrainian institutions, has revealed that over 75% Ukrainian citizens believe President Volodymyr Zelensky is directly responsible for the pervasive corruption in the government and military administrations.”

I want to underline that this poll was conducted by Ukrainians for Ukrainians.


Well done European Conservative for bringing this to the English-speaking world. Now let’s do our bit and bang it out on all the social media platforms — because the MSM will try to suppress it.


Sources:


https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/08/14/mitch-mcconnell-trump-00110969


https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/majority-of-ukrainians-blame-zelensky-for-government-corruption/


***


Hi there folks, thanks for watching!


I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.


Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell


Aired On: 8/14/23

war roomukrainesteve bannonzelenskyben harnwell
