Ben Harnwell: 76.6% of Ukrainians Hold Zelensky “Directly Responsible” for Corruption in UKR

Steve Bannon War Room with Ben Harnwell:
BREAKING — 76.6% of Ukrainians Hold Zelensky “Directly Responsible” for Corruption in UKR
“A new study, conducted by two Ukrainian institutions, has revealed that over 75% Ukrainian citizens believe President Volodymyr Zelensky is directly responsible for the pervasive corruption in the government and military administrations.”
I want to underline that this poll was conducted by Ukrainians for Ukrainians.
Well done European Conservative for bringing this to the English-speaking world. Now let’s do our bit and bang it out on all the social media platforms — because the MSM will try to suppress it.
Sources:
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/08/14/mitch-mcconnell-trump-00110969
https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/majority-of-ukrainians-blame-zelensky-for-government-corruption/
***
Aired On: 8/14/23