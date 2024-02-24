"Bishop" Strickland Removed By Francis - What You Need To Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Intro
1:46 Even Strickland Was Too Conservative For The V2 Sect
2:34 Francis Allows And Promotes Countless Radicals
6:10 Don’t Listen To Demonic Antipope-splainers
7:05 Strickland’s False Ecumenism
9:44 Strickland’s Further Promotion Of Heresy
10:55 Strickland’s Endorsement Of Ut Unum Sint
11:30 Analyzing A Striking Heresy
14:43 False Trads Mislead People
17:52 Strickland On Benedict XVI
18:26 Strickland Leads People To Francis
19:07 Not A Successor Of The Apostles
This video covers a number of important matters. Thus, we recommend that people watch the entire video.
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email