Ben Bergquam reveals a new Cartel entry point for illegals in AZ, some from Syria.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
This happened just minutes ago. More breaking footage from Lukeville, Arizona.
With the attacks we just saw in Israel what I’m seeing on the border is even more concerning. The cartels are bringing across hundreds in a new little know location in Arizona.
The border patrol agents are processing in hundreds of fighting age men into the middle of nowhere, and we are finding out that many of these men are coming from Syria. SYRIA.
As Ben was filming, the border patrol allowed them in and they got some close up shots, until a member of the National Forest service ordered them back, they were told only illegals were allowed in. So Ben finished the segment from across the road.
UNBELIEVABLE.
Please share and help wake up America to this national security threat being brought in by Joe Biden and the Democrats!
You won’t believe what I get next!
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
