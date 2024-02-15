Vladimir Putin reveals he prefers 'more predictable' Joe Biden over Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared he'd prefer the more "predictable" Joe Biden to be elected US president over Donald Trump. In an interview with Russian state television on Wednesday, Putin spoke of his willingness to work with any US leader chosen by the American people. Journalist Pavel Zarubin questioned Putin about the 2024 US election and the optimal president for Russia's interests. Putin chose "Biden" without hesitation. "He is more experienced. More predictable," he said. "He is an old school politician. But we will work with any US leader who the American people have confidence in."







