He Abandoned His Sick Loyal Dog. What Happened Next Will Make You Cry!

Incredible Stories





Dec 5, 2023





On a side street in Savannah, Georgia, a tall, bulky man stepped from his SUV and looked around to make sure there were no witnesses around. Once he was satisfied, he opened the back door. He reached inside and emerged with a leash in his hand. Within seconds, a Golden Retriever attached to the other end jumped from the vehicle. The man tied the dog to a fire hydrant and drove away. The situation seemed hopeless for the dog. But then a good samaritan arrived, and the whole picture suddenly changed. What happened next will make you cry!





↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --





Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library





Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!





Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzhwLh8dOl4