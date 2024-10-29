BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV E270 PARASH 001 B' RESHEET HQ WITH GRAPHICS
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
3 views • 7 months ago

 E270 B'RESHEET PARASH 1A


Parash 1 B’resheet “In the beginning” (Genesis)1:1-6:8 creation, the first Shabbat, the garden, the serpent, Cain &Able


Review words for B’resheet 1: unformed, void, hovered, divided, dome, gathered, appear, yielding, seed-bearing, creeps, swarmed, fruitful, multiply, living creature ,each kind, wild beast, livestock ,image, likeness, subdue ,Throughout


Here's a list of what Elohim created on each of the six days of creation:


Day 1: The heavens, the earth, light and darkness.


Day 2: Heaven


Day 3: Dry land, the seas, and vegetation.


Day 4: The sun, the moon and the stars. (lights)


Day 5: Living creatures in the water, birds in the air.


Day 6: Land animals and people.


Day 7: Elohim "rested".


Let us discover the amazing things about creation and the first seven words from our King!


www.BGMCTV.ORG

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
