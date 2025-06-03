Plans of the Fallen Ones Exposed

The fallen ones have a playbook and the Almighty God revealed what they are going to be doing in the last days. If you want to know then watch this video. I cover and do a quick review of the last video covering if fallen angels had sex with women just to have sex? Did they have sex at all. Did they do what they did in order to create their own offspring or was there something much more sinister going on? They are doing it again only this time, the abominations "they" create will walk among us as beings undistinguishable from mortal men. Are you ready for what's about to transpire upon the earth once again? This is part 2 of two videos. Spread the word that this is happening right now. Kelley Ministries Studio One Nation Earth 2025. Charis Kelley Sound WorKX 2025.