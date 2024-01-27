Create New Account
A trucker convoy heads to Texas to try to protect our country from invasion
Health Ranger Report
Published a month ago

On Monday, a trucker convoy heads to Texas to try to protect our country from invasion. A conversation with one of the leaders of it, as well as with the attorney general of Texas on where the border standoff goes next.

politicstexasimmigrationbordergovernmentinvasionconvoycountrystandoff

