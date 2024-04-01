© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel: Congress Should Subpoena J6 Committee Members That Lied to the American Public
“I want them to produce the receipts so America can read them themselves.”
Real America’s Voice Contributor Kash Patel wants to see Congress subpoena former #J6 select committee members that lied to the American people.
