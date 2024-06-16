© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Devil, the World, and the Church
30 views • 11 months ago
- Much of what passes for informed thought is merely a misdirection play by the devil.
- A church that doesn't want to talk about the devil, his plans, his people and his synagogue.
- The agenda of the devil: the destruction of the image of God.
- The embarrassing choice the church has made: to stay below Satan's radar and greet those who deny that Jesus is the Christ of God. According to 2 John 1:11, this is putting forth one's hand to do evil.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
