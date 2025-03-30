Trump: "If Iran doesn’t make a nuclear deal, there will be bombing!"

So much for the "anti-war" administration. Doesn’t matter who’s in charge—same script, same warmongers. We've been saying it all along.

Adding:

China BLOCKS BlackRock from buying a strategic port in Panama from its current Hong Kong-based owner.

BlackRock attempted to acquire Panama Colon Container Terminal, a key port near the Panama Canal — one of the most important global trade routes.

Chinese regulators blocked the sale, saying it would “endanger public interest” and national security. In other words: No American financial firm will be allowed to control a gateway between the Atlantic and Pacific.

BlackRock isn’t just any investment firm. It’s a $10 trillion behemoth with:

• Deep ties to the U.S. State Department, Pentagon, and Federal Reserve

• A track record of extractive capitalism (housing, land, energy, war profiteering)

• Access to sensitive data across sectors and countries

• A role in managing U.S. sanctions and defense portfolios

Panama = Geopolitical chokepoint

The Panama Canal sees over 5% of global maritime trade. Control of its ports = leverage over global supply chains.

In the era of multipolarity, Beijing is drawing red lines: No foreign financial hegemony over strategic infrastructure.

BlackRock wanted to own the gates to a global shipping artery.

China slammed that gate shut.

This is more than a blocked sale — it’s a direct blow to U.S. financial imperialism.