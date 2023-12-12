Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 12, 2023

Episode 2170 - How does the world see the USA? How toxic is lab grown meat? Ford cuts production of EV! Agriculture runoff is so toxic. The central banks are the source of unimaginable evil! Do high LDL cholesterol have an impact on arterial calcification? Fresh water fish populations have been decimated. Will new cars have a kill switch? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.