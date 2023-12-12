Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 12, 2023
Published 2 months ago

 Episode 2170 - How does the world see the USA? How toxic is lab grown meat? Ford cuts production of EV! Agriculture runoff is so toxic. The central banks are the source of unimaginable evil! Do high LDL cholesterol have an impact on arterial calcification? Fresh water fish populations have been decimated. Will new cars have a kill switch? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

