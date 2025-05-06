© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Empty shelves by July 4th? Trump tariffs begin taking effect on US supply chain. What to expect.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 4 months ago
Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs cause plummeting shipments from China--what happens next? | Trump fires NSA Mike Waltz for "intense coordination" with Netanyahu to start war with Iran | Israel approves "conquering of Gaza, drones humanitarian aid ship headed for Gaza; unleases massive attack on Yemen after Houthis strike Ben Gurion airport | Insane bill providing 20 YEARS in prison for boycotting Israel defeated | Antisemitism Awareness Act takes a hit after amendments proposed to gut bill | Trump admin offers $1,000 to illegals to self-deport | Supreme Court takes up several monumental cases this term, one could gut deep state | Trump breaks internet with Pope post
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.