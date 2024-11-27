Scientists Detect Most Powerful Cosmic Rays Hitting Earth, Ever!

I'm sharing this video from 'The Wheel and the World".

Scientists have just detected the most powerful cosmic rays ever recorded, and it's blowing my mind! These aren't your average particles - we're talking about subatomic superheroes carrying more energy than anything we can create on Earth. How's that for a cosmic power-up?

Here's the easy hack to understanding this: imagine tiny particles zipping through space faster than you can say "supernova." They're like the universe's own text messages, giving us clues about its most extreme environments. But here's the kicker - these high-energy electrons seem to be coming from our cosmic backyard! It's like finding out your next-door neighbor has a particle accelerator in their garage. Mind. Blown.

More about this at: https://www.livescience.com/space/scientists-detect-the-most-powerful-cosmic-rays-ever-and-their-unknown-source-could-be-close-to-earth

and: https://www.sciencealert.com/cosmic-ray-electrons-slamming-earth-are-the-most-powerful-ever-seen