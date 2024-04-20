Carnivore Diet...What You Need To Know

Demystifying the Carnivore Diet

In this episode, I discuss the controversial carnivore diet and share my personal experience with it. The episode aims to clear up misconceptions and provide insights into the benefits of the diet, such as increased energy, improved overall health, and weight loss. I explain that the carnivore diet involves consuming only animal-based foods including beef, pork, chicken, fish, dairy, and eggs while gradually eliminating plant-based foods. I emphasize that the shift to a carnivore diet should be gradual, taking between four to eight weeks in order to avoid side effects. This episode goes on to disprove common criticisms of a carnivore diet, stating there is no real scientific evidence to suggest the consumption of animal foods is harmful; instead, studies show benefits to health. Anecdotal evidence is provided through examples of individuals who have seen improved health conditions following the diet.







