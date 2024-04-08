Christians Accusing Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- Christians accuse Jesus Christ of being an antisemitic bigot.
-- Who am I to speak any better of the Jews than Jesus Christ?
-- Christ's position on the JQ is clear: they are the devil's children.
-- Once you understand what the Holy Scriptures say about the Jew, then what the Jews say about the White and Christian race suddenly makes sense.
-- Examples.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com