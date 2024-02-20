Julian Assange's UK Court Hearing Feb 20 & tomorrow Feb 21 #FreeAssange

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WikiLeaks · UK court hearing ongoing today, 20 Feb and tomorrow 21 February. #FreeAssange
Amnesty’s Simon Crowther outside court today explains why extraditing Julian Assange would set a dangerous precedent, threaten press freedom and undermine our right to know.
@amnesty
@wikileaks
https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1759930147073892420?s=20