BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flashback 1991 - Jeremy Lee. The Plan, How We Got here. N W O Australia.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 07/23/2023

Jeremy Lee. 1991, wow!  Way ahead of his time. We were warned but few people seem to notice, even fewer seem to care. Listen now and tell me how much you think has come to pass in the last 30 years. If only every Australian had seen this I don't believe we would be where we are today.
Absolutely brilliant video.  Concise, logical and spelt out in layman's terms so that any, every person can understand this.  Pinpoints where, how, when and who.
Its actually very sad to think in so many ways we have done this to ourselves.  Yes government have orchestrated it and sold us all out BUT it was our apathy as a nation as Australians that allowed it all to happen.

MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/@liabilitymate4750


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dk49WnrRZc4



Join Roobs Flyers:

Website - https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
new world orderunited nationsaustralia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy