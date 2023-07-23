Flashback 1991 - Jeremy Lee. The Plan, How We Got here. N W O Australia.

Jeremy Lee. 1991, wow! Way ahead of his time. We were warned but few people seem to notice, even fewer seem to care. Listen now and tell me how much you think has come to pass in the last 30 years. If only every Australian had seen this I don't believe we would be where we are today.

Absolutely brilliant video. Concise, logical and spelt out in layman's terms so that any, every person can understand this. Pinpoints where, how, when and who.

Its actually very sad to think in so many ways we have done this to ourselves. Yes government have orchestrated it and sold us all out BUT it was our apathy as a nation as Australians that allowed it all to happen.



MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/@liabilitymate4750



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dk49WnrRZc4





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



