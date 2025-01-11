FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 138:1-4, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250111

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)



Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

The LORD’s Goodness to the Faithful. A Psalm of David.

1. I will praise You with my whole heart;

Before the gods I will sing praises to You.

2. I will worship toward Your holy temple, and praise Your name for Your lovingkindness and Your truth; for You have magnified Your word above all Your name.

3. In the day when I cried out, You answered me, and made me bold with strength in my soul.

4. All the kings of the earth shall praise You, O Lord, when they hear the words of Your mouth.

Thank You my YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 138:1-4 personalized NKJV).

****