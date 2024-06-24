BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A second chance at health for cancer, autism & cardiovascular patients
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
292 followers
Follow
260 views • 10 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

My PhD thesis ended AIDS, saying all you need is to keep the immune system healthy. You don't inoculate them, you don't give them any other shot, you strengthen their innate immune system. All of these products have DMG. Healthy Pro Lean Greens to help heal all of this. For your autistic kids, the Behavior is a fabulous product. This book Building Wellness was a 1980s book that said how a breakthrough nutrient gives cancer, autism and cardiovascular patients a second chance at health.

It'll be a first chance at health because they created all of these diseases with these vaccine schedules. Dimethyl Glycine, DMG, that's the other half of my PhD, it silences, it's the on-and-off switch for viruses, for genes, for tumor suppressor genes, for oncogenes, all we have to do is methylate and silence them just like we did in 1980 with HIV AIDS after 1991.


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/21/2022

“Building Wellness”: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/building-wellness-with-dmg-by-roger-v-kendall-ph-d.html

Behavior Balance-DMG: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/behavior-balance-dmgtm-120.html

Pro Lean Greens: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-lean-greens-30-serv-apple-cinnamon-powder.html

Recovery Bundle: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/dr-j-s-recovery-protocol.html

Watch the full presentation at: https://rumble.com/v1q09f0-dr.-judy-mikovits-exposing-the-plague.html

healthcancernewsautismtruthsolutionmikovitscardiovasculardmg
