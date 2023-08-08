BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LOST AND FOUND LUKE 15:1-32
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
15 views • 08/08/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 15:1-32. Jesus told three parables as an answer to the Pharisees. They did not approve of him because he ate meals with ‘tax-collectors and sinners’. The Pharisees believed that it was wrong to meet with people like tax-collectors and ‘sinners’. ‘Sinners’ refers to bad people. Many people did not keep all the Pharisees religious rules. The Pharisees called these people ‘sinners’ too. A person might eat a meal with them. This would show that the person approved of their behaviour. The Pharisees did not understand God’s love.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

jesus christphariseesalmighty god
