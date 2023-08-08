LOST AND FOUND LUKE 15:1-32

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 15:1-32. Jesus told three parables as an answer to the Pharisees. They did not approve of him because he ate meals with ‘tax-collectors and sinners’. The Pharisees believed that it was wrong to meet with people like tax-collectors and ‘sinners’. ‘Sinners’ refers to bad people. Many people did not keep all the Pharisees religious rules. The Pharisees called these people ‘sinners’ too. A person might eat a meal with them. This would show that the person approved of their behaviour. The Pharisees did not understand God’s love.
