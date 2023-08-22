BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plandemic Bioweapons Lockdowns Thread Aug 22, 2023
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
62 views • 08/23/2023

👁️‍🗨️ READ WATCH LINKS 👁️‍🗨️


The is No Free Market or Democracy in America

https://orthodoxreflections.com/the-is-no-free-market-or-democracy-in-america/


US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry - Military & Defense

https://tass.com/defense/1661183


Within the past 3 days, high-ranking officials from the Russian and Chinese governments publicly accused the US of manufacturing biological crises for geopolitical gain and world domination.Russia and China accused the US of WITTINGLY releasing SARS-CoV-2.Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/9LqPcldpc8— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1692926162899456486


Comer Releases Third Bank Memo Detailing Payments to the Bidens from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine - United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability [READ WATCH

https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-releases-third-bank-memo-detailing-payments-to-the-bidens-from-russia-kazakhstan-and-ukraine￼/


🚨🚨🚨 Alex Jones Was Right! August 19th 2023, 11:01 am CovidWarsWithin hours of Alex Jones breaking that sources in the TSA, DHS and Border Patrol claimed the Biden regime was preparing new lockdowns and COVID restrictions, media and scientists unleash new fear campaign… pic.twitter.com/VbClBOuVzD— INFOWARS USA (@InfoWars_tv) August 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/InfoWars_tv/status/1692935318289195421


NYT: DOJ Planned to Let Hunter Biden Off the Hook Until Whistleblowers Emerged

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/08/20/nyt-doj-planned-to-let-hunter-biden-off-the-hook-until-whistleblowers-emerged/


Can you feel it? Ten signs that things in America have reached a BREAKING POINT

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-17-can-you-feel-it-ten-signs-things-in-america-breaking-point.html




👁️‍🗨️ VIDEO CREDITS 👁️‍🗨️


🚨 Lockdowns Are Coming BackUnless We-The-People ~Stand Together and Say NO.Aug 19, 2023 Greg Reese CovidWars MaskWars https://gregreese.substack. com Infowars newswars borderwars migrantwars alexjoneswasright alexwasright alexjones warroom owenshroyer… pic.twitter.com/JkL6AVShED— INFOWARS USA (@InfoWars_tv) August 19, 2023


BioClandestine

https://t.me/bioclandestine/2180

https://twitter.com/InfoWars_tv/status/1693017908459254138




🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://cabal.truthparadigm.tv

https://cabal.truthparadigm.news

https://threads.truthparadigm.news

