Geoengineering! Debunking Fact-Checkers - Dedicated to MIKE MORALES -- Jim Lee

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Chemtrails & Debunking Fact-Checkers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6r3AFy_gyg&t=0s
Fact check: No, the media did not 'admit' governments are utilizing geoengineering technologies
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...
Fact check: No, airplane contrails are not being used to combat climate change
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...
Those long, thin clouds you see behind planes are contrails – not ‘chemtrails’
https://www.9news.com/article/news/na...
Mainstream Media Finally Admit: “Gov’t Is Manipulating Our Weather”
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/mainstream...
China’s Mind-Blowing Weather Modification, Geoengineering, & ELF Transmitter Projects!
https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/06/...
“Accidental Geoengineering” with Ship Tracks and Contrails
https://climateviewer.com/2018/04/01/...
Geoengineering and Weather Modification Exposed
https://climateviewer.com/geoengineer...
The CIA, Weather Warfare, and Climate Terrorism
https://climateviewer.com/2015/02/22/...
CIA CONCERNED ROGUE GEOENGINEERING IS UNDETECTABLE!
https://weathermodificationhistory.co...
Black Carbon from Aircraft Exhaust is Destroying Ozone, Melting Poles
https://climateviewer.com/2017/10/25/...
COMMERCIAL AVIATION CREATING ICE HAZE AND “ACCIDENTAL GEOENGINEERING”
https://weathermodificationhistory.co...
Mexico Bans Geoengineering, Make Sunsets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkWPN5z9Wgg&t=0s
Geoengineering the Great Barrier Reef - Marine Cloud Brightening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEIlI2p-R5E&t=0s
Geoengineering Map: This interactive world map on geoengineering, prepared by ETC Group and the Heinrich Boell Foundation, sheds light on the alarming expansion of geoengineering research and experimentation.
https://map.geoengineeringmonitor.org/
TEST TECHNOLOGY SYMPOSIUM 1997: WEATHER MODIFICATION
https://weathermodificationhistory.co...
#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails
https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/
• #CirrusCloudsMatter
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/artificial-clouds/
Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction
https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/...
🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS
February 13, 2023
"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23
https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quicke...
November 30, 2022
The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee
https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-...
https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink...
October 16, 2022
Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast
https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10...
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/p...
September 21, 2022
Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold
• Climate Engineering
https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7
