https://gettr.com/post/p2e1kmu60b1
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Isabella: GTV enables me to see through the evilness of the CCP. I am absolutely a beneficiary of GTV! Fellow fighter Xiaoyacai: Investing in GTV is the most valuable investment I’ve made in my life. We, the GTV investors, deny being represented by the SEC!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友伊莎贝拉：GTV让我地认识到了中共的邪恶，我绝对是GTV投资的受益者！战友小芽菜：GTV的投资是我人生最有价值的投资，我们GTV的投资者不接受被SEC代表！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平