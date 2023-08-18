EMF inhibitor ------------ low EMF solution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This build is what I'm forced to use to control my computer from a distance, to reduce exposure to manmade Electro Magnetic fields because I can't find relief with other methods and I need to do research about improving health. I have EHS (Electro Magnetic Hyper-Sensitivity), known in the military as Radio Wave Sickness. Dr. Lisa Nagy who had EHS herself calls it an environmental illness. Healing EHS is often difficult.
Music: {Hip Hop Christmas Extended} by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)
--------------------------------------
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
--------------------------------------