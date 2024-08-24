BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News August 24, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 8 months ago

Aug 24, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Russian air defence systems shoot down Ukrainian drones that tried to attack three regions overnight. Kiev's incursion bid into the Kursk region is failing, with more than 5,000 of its troops killed in action. While India's prime minister traveled to Kiev in hopes of finding a road map for peace, Washington is unhappy with the multilateral approach and advises Narendra Modi to pick a side. Disturbing images from southern Russia. After inmates at a jail in the Volgograd region take hostages and kill four prison employees, special forces take out the perpetrators, who pledged allegiance to Islamic state. The EU's outgoing top diplomat, seems surprised Libya's turning its back on Europe and embracing Russia, that's despite the bloc bearing responsibility for its 2011 bombing campaign that left that country in ruins.


Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy