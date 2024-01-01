Florida State Rep. 🕎 Randy Fine:
"We are a people that has been kicked out of every place we've ever lived for 2000 years. Every. Single. Place."
I WONDER WHY!!!! Do ya think the Jews will ever have a moment of introspection and ask themselves the same question that every single other person or group would ask themselves if they were rejected everywhere for 2000 years?
NAH !!!! - ITS EVERYONE ELSE'S FAULT !!!!
Source @Harry Vox
