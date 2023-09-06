Jay Seegert: Who Am I?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference
Watch the Conference Live or Later:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBerea...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content...
In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts
Jay has a passion for helping Christians strengthen their faith, while also offering a gracious challenge to the sincere skeptic.
• Keynote Speaker and Managing Director for The Starting Point Project (TheStartingPointProject.com)
• International speaker and author
• Holds degrees in both Physics and Engineering Technology (Univ. of Wisconsin-Whitewater & John Brown University)
• Has been speaking on the Authority of Scripture for over 36 years.
• Married 30 years (Wife: Amy)
• Two married children: Son (Taylor), Daughter (Tori)
• Lives in Wisconsin (USA)
Jay’s website: www.thestartingpointproject.com
Videos will also be posted on these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Join us on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall