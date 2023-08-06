© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/08/23)
CRISIS OF TRUST-
The Great Awakening’ Global Premiere Event Seen Across The World; On The Jaxen Report, German data on Excess Mortality points toward the vaccine | Is SARS CoV-2 causing cancer or something else | and the history of euthanasia and population control; Then, do Doctors deserve to be trusted again? The Global Health Project seeks to address the crisis of trust between Doctors and Patients, but can they succeed?; Finally, The Story of One Doctor’s Very Rude Awakening.
Guests: Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Michael Turner
SOURCE:
The HighWire Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/