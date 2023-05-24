© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kathleen "Kate" Rubins, PhD (Stanford Medical School)
NASA
Astronaut. Mission #49
Biologist Studied heart cells beating, DNA sequence, and how fluids behave in space.
Honestly says NASA has not yet gone beyond Earth orbit.
8:40 on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P03vvRW5EIg#t=8m40s 22-Sep-2016
"We are also really pushing the boundaries in terms
of where we are going forward, with exploration. I think humans are naturally
driven to do this. And, this is really the
beginning,
I think, of human beings leaving low Earth orbit. I certainly plan on being around to see that."
Of course supposedly the Apollo missions went beyond low-earth orbit, fifty years ago, but of course they didn't really.
Sourced - NASA