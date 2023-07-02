BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NO2NATO BROADCAST WITH GEORGE GALLOWAY & RICHARD MEDHURST (mirrored)
106 views • 07/02/2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Chembuster at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIVjgGlDqjBF/

EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED====================================================

ENGLISH

Richard Medhurst July 2, 2023 #RichardMedhurst #galloway #georgegalloway

Full interview with George Galloway & Richard Medhurst for NO2NATO

https://youtube.com/@GeorgeGallowayOfficial

Georgeo Galloway: / @georgegallowayof...

No2NATO: / @no2nato

https://youtube.com/@No2Nato

About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Regular live streams and interviews with popular guests from the Left such as Glenn Greenwald, Mike Figueredo (Humanist Report) and Max Blumenthal (Grayzone). Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.


#richardmedhurst #galloway #georgegalloway #no2nato #nato

====================================================

My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainesyriabiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskygeorge gallowaymariupolpuppet regimedombassrichard medhurstno2nato
