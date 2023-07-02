Continue to pray for Divine Mercy that holds back the destruction of war

America will soon be overtaken by her enemies in preparation for the one world government... The earth continues to travail, in reaction to the elements that have become unstable, causing earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to intensify. Storms will be magnified causing great floods and massive landslides

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5616-continue-to-pray-for-divine-mercy-that-holds-back-the-destruction-of-war/

---------------

Gordon Chang: China's 'shock troops' now inside U.S.

'On 1st day of war in Asia,' they will 'poison reservoirs, assassinate officials, create terror'

https://www.wnd.com/2023/07/gordon-chang-chinas-shock-troops-now-inside-u-s/?ats_es=%5B-MD5-%5D/

----------------





Act of Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

by Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque

To the Sacred Heart of our Lord, Jesus Christ, I give myself and I consecrate my person and my life, my actions, pains, and sufferings so that I may be unwill­ing to make use of any part of my being other than to honor, love, and glorify the Sacred Heart.

This is my unchanging purpose, namely, to be all his and to do all things for the love of him, at the same time renouncing with all my heart whatever is displeasing to him. I therefore take you, O Sacred Heart, to be the only object of my love, the guardian of my life, my assurance of salvation, the remedy of my weakness and inconstancy, the atonement for all the faults of my life, and my sure refuge at the hour of death.

Be then, O Heart of goodness, my justifica­tion before God the Father, and turn away from me the strokes of his righteous anger. O Heart of love, I put all my confidence in you; for I fear everything from my own wickedness and frailty, but I hope for all things from your goodness and bounty.

Remove from me all that can displease you or resist your holy will; let your pure love imprint your image so deeply upon my heart that I shall never be able to forget you or to be separated from you.

May I obtain, from your loving kindness, the grace of having my name written in your heart; for in you, I desire to place all my happiness and glory, living and dying, in bondage to you.

Concluding Prayer

Father,

we honor the heart of your Son,

broken by our cruelty,

yet symbol of love's triumph,

pledge of all that we are called to be.

Teach us to see Christ in the lives we touch

and to offer him living worship

by love-filled service to our brothers and sisters.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.





