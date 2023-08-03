Blacks for Trump | "I'm here to show Jack Smith that he's a punk & he's going to jail for treason.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH🚨: In front of the courthouse “Blacks for Trump” tells the media that prosecutor Jack Smith is an ugly sell-out.
Blacks for Trump are fired up:
"I'm here to show Jack Smith that he's a punk. I'm here to let him know he's going to jail for treason. Him and Biden and Obama and all the other suckers that are going against Trump for no reason."
