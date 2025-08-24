© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v5347xt-dr.-william-makis-best-ways-to-treat-cancer-turbo-cancer-and-detox-from-cov.html
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Dr. William Makis: Best Ways To Treat Cancer, Turbo Cancer & Detox From COVID Vaccines!
In this exclusive interview, Dr. William Makis, MD, shares powerful insights into today’s most pressing health questions:
The latest approaches to treating cancer naturally and integratively
What “turbo cancer” means and why it’s become a growing health concern
Strategies for detoxing from COVID-19 vaccines and supporting your immune system
Dr. Makis breaks down complex medical issues into clear, actionable information for anyone looking to improve their health, prevent disease, and explore holistic healing options.
Topics Covered in This Video:
00:00 – Introduction
02:15 – The rise of turbo cancer
08:40 – Innovative cancer treatment strategies
15:20 – Healing the immune system after COVID vaccination
23:10 – Detox methods & lifestyle shifts
30:00 – Final thoughts from Dr. Makis
Whether you are a patient, a caregiver, or simply seeking knowledge for better health, this video provides practical tips rooted in Dr. Makis’ extensive medical experience.