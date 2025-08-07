BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Treat Fellow Americans Better? One Side Demands Total Control!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 month ago

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant on the state of America today! From the hypocrisy of the "trust the science" crowd to the absurdity of cancel culture, this video dives into the lunacy of a nation where wanting to grill a burger and live your life makes you a target. We’re talking taxes, squatters, "minor-attracted persons," and the left’s loyalty oath that demands you check your common sense at the door. 🥳


💥 Why are we letting unelected bureaucrats and NGOs run the show? Why is free speech under attack while shoplifters and rioters get a free pass? And what’s with the obsession to control every aspect of our lives? If you’re tired of the madness and just want to enjoy some football, Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle jeans, and the freedom to live without being called a fascist, this one’s for you! 🇺🇸


🗣️ Inspired by Ray Dalio’s call to treat each other nice, this rant flips the script and calls out the real threats to our Republic: those demanding subservience while waving the flag of "progress." Spoiler: it’s not about equality—it’s about control. And we’re not here for it. 💪


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us: Are you grilling your burger and standing your ground, or are you ready to move to a saner corner of the country? Let’s talk! 🗳️


#Freedom #Rant #America #CancelCulture #LiveAndLetLive #SydneySweeney #CommonSense

Keywords
democratsjoe bidenelectionskamala harrisdemocracytransauthoritarianismmaskingcacklegolden rulelupronray daliocovidsubvertingleft versus rightblue teamunattractive peopletreat americans betterbe nice to each other
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy