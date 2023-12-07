BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JOE BIDEN “WHERE’S THE MONEY?” OHHHH SHIT… W/ BEARD VET ON THE BIG MIG |EP180
The Big Mig
The Big Mig
16 views • 12/07/2023

THE BIG MIG SHOW

DECEMBER 04, 2023


EPISODE 180 – 7PM


Hunter Biden’s Business Entity Owasco Made DIRECT Monthly Payments to Joe Biden – WITH RECEIPTS!




-Today, we learned Biden received $200K from his brother — a business partner of Hunter — directly into his personal bank account.




-Geert Wilders on his Dutch Coalition Must-Haves: “Stop Immigration and Give Our People their Money Back”




-How To Join The “Secret Boycott” Patriots Are Using To Crush Woke Corporations






HELP SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,




America’s Veteran Owned Coffee Company.


https://www.beardvet.com


Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company


15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG


https://seaofmud.com

trumpsatirenewsfunnypodcastsrumblepolitical humorthe big miglance migliacciogeorge balloutinebeard vetbeard vet coffeebeard vet energybeard vet tactical
