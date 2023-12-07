JOE BIDEN “WHERE’S THE MONEY?” OHHHH SHIT… W/ BEARD VET ON THE BIG MIG |EP180

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOW
DECEMBER 04, 2023
EPISODE 180 – 7PM
Hunter Biden’s Business Entity Owasco Made DIRECT Monthly Payments to Joe Biden – WITH RECEIPTS!
-Today, we learned Biden received $200K from his brother — a business partner of Hunter — directly into his personal bank account.
-Geert Wilders on his Dutch Coalition Must-Haves: “Stop Immigration and Give Our People their Money Back”
-How To Join The “Secret Boycott” Patriots Are Using To Crush Woke Corporations
